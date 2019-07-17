Stanley Capital Management Increases Position in Applied Matls (AMAT); As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Value Rose, Third Point Has Lowered Its Position by $122.50 Million

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 134,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 5.90 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.88. About 954,408 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: Trouble Brewing as AB Inbev Pulls Asian IPO – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Great Cannabis Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CGC Stock Reacts to Canopy Co-CEOâ€™s Ouster – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Caprock Group Inc Inc reported 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dupont Capital Management Corp invested 0.46% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com has 4,796 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Com has 38,253 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Kistler accumulated 2,267 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Invest Management has 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Limited reported 14,232 shares stake. New York-based Lomas Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.72% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 2,283 were accumulated by Mirador Capital Lp. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma stated it has 1.72 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 26,010 shares. First State Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 0.38% or 3,371 shares. Gates Management holds 3.55% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 454,000 shares. 3,127 were reported by Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Chip Stocks Surge on Improving Trade-War Rhetoric – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INTC, ANET, AMAT – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.