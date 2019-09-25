Stanley Capital Management Increased Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $509,200; Stock Rose; As Amphenol Cl A (APH) Market Value Declined, Noesis Capital Mangement Has Increased Position

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 63,800 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.46 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 1,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 93,525 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.97B, up from 91,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $93.83. About 1.47M shares traded or 4.36% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1,736 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2.45 million shares. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 6,310 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.07% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 135,000 shares. Provise Management Gru Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.3% or 16,436 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na reported 9,210 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division owns 14,534 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 4,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,995 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kings Point Mngmt accumulated 373 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 45,433 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny owns 25 shares. The Illinois-based Magnetar Financial Llc has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department has invested 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $207.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 26,000 shares to 133,837 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,258 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28 shares to 3,955 shares, valued at $333.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Consumer Fd (XLY) by 30 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,730 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Utilities Spdr (XLU).