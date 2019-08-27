Stanley Capital Management Increased Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $1.76 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Capital Growth Management LP Lifted Stake in V F (VFC)

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.89. About 123,826 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R)

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $183.27. About 3.52 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – GOOD NEWS ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IS THAT WOULD NO LONGER BE POSSIBLE SINCE 2014 FOR APP DEVELOPER TO ACCESS THAT LEVEL OF DATA-ZUCKERBERG; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ECONOMY-Is it just a cold, or something more serious?; 20/03/2018 – Facebook said Monday it was hiring a digital forensic firm to conduct an audit of Cambridge Analytica. By Tuesday morning, Facebook’s audit had already hit a roadblock; 25/03/2018 – HeraldScotland: EXCLUSIVE’Facebook should be regulated like the BBC’: SNP’s top MP on digital and media calls for crackdown in; 28/03/2018 – Blair Miller: #BREAKING: A new report says the Facebook data of 136K Coloradans obtained by Cambridge Analytica is still; 03/04/2018 – Facebook says it’s strict on privacy, but won’t extend European data standards to all markets; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 25/04/2018 – Are there any viable alternatives to Facebook?; 26/03/2018 – FTC launches Facebook investigation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bankshares Corporation invested in 0.03% or 67,352 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 28,090 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Southeast Asset Advsrs owns 25,301 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.03% or 69,419 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.17% or 1.58M shares in its portfolio. Sabal Trust Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 6,400 shares. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 38,036 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp has invested 0.17% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Wheatland Advsrs stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Lipe & Dalton accumulated 13,004 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc stated it has 0.08% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 1.14M shares. Duncker Streett And holds 0.9% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 44,964 shares.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Kontoor Brands’ Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).