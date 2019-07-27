Stanley Capital Management Holds Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT); Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Stock Declined While Rutabaga Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $651,447

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 72,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Textainer Group Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $575.17M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 76,969 shares traded. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 36.42% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TGH:UPDATE OF DATES FOR TAKEOVER OFFER; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EPS 33c; 28/05/2018 – TGH:DISTRIBUTION OF TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $133.2 MLN VS $116.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Rev $133.2M; 18/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.3% Position in Textainer Group; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q REV. $120.2M, EST. $135.0M

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 134,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

Analysts await Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TGH’s profit will be $18.94M for 7.59 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Textainer Group Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) by 115,575 shares to 478,442 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitowoc Company Inc. by 29,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

