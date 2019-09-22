Stanley Capital Management Holds Position in Anthem (ANTM); Glenview Capital Management Has Cut Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $2.02 Million as Stock Value Declined

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 45,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.95 million, up from 40,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05M shares traded or 40.55% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 20,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 783,991 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.11 million, down from 804,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.23M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ING: Lower Rates = Lower Earnings = Lower Share Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE American Notifies General Moly About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Future of Lowe’s is Looking Brighter. Here’s Why. – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Low Fee Banking Options – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About Arcosa, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ACA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares valued at $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Maverick Capital Limited stated it has 2.93% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Fiduciary Investment Counsel invested in 208,812 shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 33,568 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 5,130 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Oz Ltd Partnership reported 1.42M shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 3,028 shares. Palestra Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 4.34% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 9,545 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Llc has invested 0.82% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Regions Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 117,309 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2,897 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 756,507 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $77.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 15,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.40 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.