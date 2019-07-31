Stanley Capital Management Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Trimmed by $1.23 Million as Shares Declined; Holder V3 Capital Management LP Has Raised Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stake

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 353,134 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL RENTAL CHURN FOR CORE BUSINESS OF 3% TO 6%

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $302.06. About 646,344 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Gabelli Funds Limited Co has 17,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Jefferies Limited Liability Corp reported 87,563 shares. V3 Capital Management LP has invested 9.83% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Amalgamated Bancorp reported 7,374 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 901,299 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company has 9,439 shares. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 804,650 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 13,822 are held by Cipher Capital Lp. Lnd & Buildings Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 974,447 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested 0.9% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,376 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.60 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.