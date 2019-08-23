Stanley Capital Management Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Has Trimmed by $1.23 Million; As Cemex Sab (CX) Stock Price Declined, Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosted by $2.29 Million Its Stake

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $261.06. About 1.32M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cemex Sab (CX) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 572,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 6.33M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.38M, up from 5.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cemex Sab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 6.63 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 10/04/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Launches 2018 Construction Startup Competition; 26/04/2018 – Mexican cement maker Cemex quarterly profit slumps; 14/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Trump trade talk still drags on LatAm equities; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TOO SOON TO COMMIT TO MULTI-YEAR CASH DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Probes Mexico’s Cemex Over Payments Tied to Colombia Project; 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (Prn) by 8.00M shares to 7.98M shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 13.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 219,911 shares to 405,542 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.48 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.