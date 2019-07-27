Stanley Capital Management Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Has Cut by $1.23 Million; Nuveen Asset Management Upped Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $15.78 Million; Valuation Declined

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 584,517 shares as the company's stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.63 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St." on July 14, 2019

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10,030 shares to 134,162 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 342,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,956 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Real Estate Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 64,475 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Texas-based Sather has invested 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Missouri-based Smith Moore & has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pathstone Family Office Limited Co accumulated 5,900 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Ltd Company reported 10.48M shares. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 95,082 shares. 44,881 are owned by First Natl Bancorp Of Newtown. Moreover, Meridian Counsel Inc has 3.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Appleton Incorporated Ma holds 333,119 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Tiemann Limited Liability has 0.35% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hollencrest Management accumulated 0.52% or 144,662 shares. Pictet Natl Bank Ltd reported 39,609 shares. Hbk Invs LP owns 88,212 shares.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 55,200 shares to 189,900 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.