Stanley Capital Management Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Has Cut by $1.23 Million as Stock Price Rose; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $606,336; Share Price Declined

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $286.9. About 1.12M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 69,255 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 73,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 2.39 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 219,911 shares to 405,542 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.82 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 7,331 shares to 164,628 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0.39% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.06 million shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh has invested 1.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The France-based Axa has invested 0.36% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jarislowsky Fraser reported 6,750 shares stake. Blue Fincl accumulated 8,946 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.2% or 70,529 shares in its portfolio. Westover Advisors Ltd has 0.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,542 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Co (Wy) has 1.31% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Etrade Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,564 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Guardian Cap Advsr Lp reported 10,160 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 5,645 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications reported 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). United Fire Grp has 0.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Coldstream Capital Management holds 0.27% or 24,199 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.04 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.