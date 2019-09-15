Stanley Capital Management Has Upped Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding by $1.32 Million as Share Price Rose; As Cmg (CMG) Stock Value Rose, Horan Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Cmg (CMG) by 34.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 5,451 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99M, down from 8,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Cmg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $17.59 during the last trading session, reaching $787.86. About 466,103 shares traded or 4.31% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO EVALUATE LESS THAN 100 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 219,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88M, up from 189,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 6.05M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $207.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 26,000 shares to 133,837 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 65,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,242 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 196,671 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Citigroup holds 0.07% or 2.05M shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 10,194 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 8,401 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 647,294 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Calamos Ltd Liability owns 0.19% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 747,057 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Lc owns 345 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bb&T Corporation invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 885,435 shares. Bangor National Bank & Trust has invested 0.23% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Virtu Fin Llc has 14,102 shares. Eqis Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 22,227 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc owns 735,863 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gp Lc accumulated 15,247 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability has 10,113 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Iconiq Cap Limited Company holds 25,554 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York stated it has 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 15 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 2,986 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.84% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 44 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 23,826 shares. Telemus Ltd Company invested in 1,551 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 758 shares. 886 were accumulated by Garde. 86 are held by Huntington Natl Bank. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 2,356 shares. Prudential accumulated 0.05% or 39,653 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 62.93 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

