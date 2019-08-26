Stanley Capital Management Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Position; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Addenda Capital Has Increased Stake by $764,784 as Stock Price Declined

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling; 21/03/2018 – In an internal email to colleagues at the University of Cambridge, data scientist Aleksandr Kogan called Facebook’s side of the story a “fabrication.”; 19/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Grills Zuckerberg on Facebook Data Breach for Five Hours; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook — VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 13/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer – It’s testing different video partnerships with rou; 15/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Made $1.37B in Net Purchases of Facebook (Video); 05/04/2018 – Some Facebook Quitters Face Technical Obstacles; 22/05/2018 – PEOPLE USE MANY FORMS OF COMMUNICATION-ZUCKERBERG; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO WEHNER SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT PROVIDING AN UPDATE ON TIME SPENT ON THE NETWORK – CONF CALL

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 10,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 87,857 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 77,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.95 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) decline on global equity selloff – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Invest Mi owns 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,768 shares. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh has 1,250 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Thomas White Intl Limited holds 0.23% or 7,780 shares. Blair William And Communication Il reported 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 239 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Moreover, Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 0.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 30,990 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 37,306 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Qci Asset Management Ny holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 99,491 shares. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,539 shares. Moneta Grp Incorporated Investment Advsrs Ltd owns 252 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20 shares. Moreover, Main Street Ltd Com has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,703 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 559,867 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Management reported 5,075 shares. 263,400 were accumulated by Willis Invest Counsel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Group Limited Company stated it has 353,640 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 14,055 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 27,564 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The California-based Bender Robert & has invested 2.71% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sather Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 4.92% or 335,239 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 602,135 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co has invested 0.17% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). National Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated accumulated 6,260 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Farmers Trust owns 52,803 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Of Vermont reported 24,194 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 51,053 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Swedbank invested in 0.54% or 1.57 million shares. Waverton Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 0.05% stake.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 259,640 shares to 807,710 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 8,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,630 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cognizant Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.