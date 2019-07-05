Stanley Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) by $2.23 Million; Samlyn Capital Upped Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $24.80 Million

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.07. About 195,128 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 57.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.18M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.87 million, up from 3.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 3.37 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER PRICE SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SANCTIONED INR32.5B IN FACILITIES TO VIDEOCON 2012; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI REQUESTED CLARIFICATIONS BASED ON NEWS REPORTS; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD (ICICIBC) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 05/04/2018 – Business Std.in: CBI grills Avista Advisory’s Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case; 12/04/2018 – INDIA AGENCY QUESTIONED 2 EXECUTIVES OF NUPOWER IN ICICI MATTER; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter; 16/04/2018 – ICICI:CRISIL REAFFIRMED RTGS ON DEBT INSTRUMENTS,OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/04/2018 – Hindustan Times: Two years ago, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI documents; 28/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 755,652 shares to 846,113 shares, valued at $45.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 126,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,712 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 24,500 shares to 143,754 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

