Stanley Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Facebook (FB) as Market Valuation Rose; J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Holder Ariel Investments Has Lifted Holding by $4.55 Million

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 39,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.64 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in J.M. Smucker Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $113.53. About 487,691 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Announced That It Filed Administrative Complaint Challenging Proposed Transaction; 05/04/2018 – Smucker’s Bite-Sized Pet-Food Deal Goes Down Easy; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Smucker Kills Cooking-oil Acquisition After FTC Complaint — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Will Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business, Including Potential Sale; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 16/05/2018 – Selling JM Smucker Overdone; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker said it would acquire pet food and pet snacks maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to strengthen its pet food portfolio; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $55 MLN EXPECTED WITHIN FIRST THREE YEARS AFTER ACQUISITION; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 13.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes nearly $37bn off market value; 22/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the matter Wednesday, in an apology tour; 23/03/2018 – MUSK SAYS WILL DELETE SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGE; 19/04/2018 – German lawmakers to grill Facebook manager on data privacy; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA DAILY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 185M; 26/04/2018 – Facebook has said it was aware of the sharing of user data with Cambridge Analytica in 2015 and that 87 million people may have been affected; 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 20/04/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER CONFIRMS HAS STARTED HEARING INTO FACEBOOK OVER DATA ABUSE; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps in an investigation of apps that had access to large quantities of user data

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 9,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 265,300 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Colonial Tru holds 0.05% or 2,150 shares in its portfolio. Bamco holds 251 shares. First Tru Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,539 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 269 shares. 277,525 were reported by Axa. Laffer Investments holds 0% or 6,058 shares in its portfolio. Dana Invest, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,874 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 7,236 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 518,378 shares. Tdam Usa has 0.02% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 1,983 shares. Twin Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.14% stake. Hartford Invest Management invested in 0.17% or 51,179 shares.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 917,942 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $15.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 29,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE).