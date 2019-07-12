Stanley Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) by $2.23 Million as Stock Rose; Longwood Capital Partners Has Raised Position in Immunomedics (IMMU) by $1.90 Million

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 1.32M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 177,724 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2 per share. WBC’s profit will be $102.47 million for 16.57 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 8,284 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 25,395 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 776,397 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moreover, Daiwa Secs has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 2,285 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt invested in 25,000 shares. First Personal Fin has 70 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 203,228 shares. Stifel Financial holds 75,194 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated holds 3,600 shares. Ci Invests reported 89 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.02% or 22,208 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 311 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 19,026 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 3,800 shares.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 24,500 shares to 143,754 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. The insider BALL BRYAN bought 5,000 shares worth $66,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 47,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Citigroup reported 72,840 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd Co invested in 4,510 shares. Rhenman Prtn Asset Ab invested 1.38% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Sphera Funds Management Limited holds 0.58% or 326,660 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 494,044 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sandy Spring National Bank accumulated 2,750 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0.01% or 14.81 million shares. The New York-based Opus Point Partners Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.63% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 30,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moore Cap Mngmt LP owns 366,793 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank reported 242,450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Granahan Mgmt Ma accumulated 0.34% or 328,161 shares.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 350,000 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.