Stanley Capital Management Has Cut General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Dish Network Cl A (DISH) Share Value Declined While Eagle Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc analyzed 26,000 shares as the company's stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 133,837 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, down from 159,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500.

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc analyzed 428,326 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12.04M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $462.61 million, down from 12.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 4.95 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.62 million for 13.94 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.77 million shares to 40.12M shares, valued at $1.06B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 728,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A. 500,005 shares were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W, worth $15.72M.