Stanley Capital Management Has Boosted By $2.15 Million Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake; Shorts at Quotient Technology (QUOT) Lowered By 0.63%

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) had a decrease of 0.63% in short interest. QUOT’s SI was 4.71 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.63% from 4.74 million shares previously. With 559,400 avg volume, 8 days are for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)’s short sellers to cover QUOT’s short positions. The SI to Quotient Technology Inc’s float is 5.97%. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 208,011 shares traded. Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has declined 28.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical QUOT News: 01/05/2018 – Quotient Technology Sees 2Q Rev $87M-$90M; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 01/05/2018 – Quotient Technology 1Q Transactions Totaled 1 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Quotient Tech Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quotient Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – Coupons.com Unveils America’s 25 Most Frugal Cities; 18/04/2018 – New Analytics Platform From Quotient Technology Empowers Brands to Optimize Digital Promotion Campaigns; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 19/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Go Green by Going Digital with Coupons

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 40.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stanley Capital Management Llc acquired 55,200 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Stanley Capital Management Llc holds 189,900 shares with $7.53 million value, up from 134,700 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $41.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 3.09 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 9.23% above currents $45.41 stock price. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, August 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. UBS maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 16 report.

Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital platform that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers in the United States. The company has market cap of $650.13 million. The firm offers digital coupons through its platform, which includes mobile, Web, and social channels, as well as CPGs, retailers, and publishers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s CPGs clients comprise food, beverage, drug, personal, and household product manufacturers; and grocery, drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channel retailers, as well as clothing, electronics, home improvement, and other stores.

