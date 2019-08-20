Stanley Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Halliburton Co (HAL); Hgk Asset Management Raised Rpm International I (RPM) Stake by $700,060 as Shares Rose

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 143,754 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 119,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 4.42 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rpm International I (RPM) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 12,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 96,842 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 84,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rpm International I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $66.97. About 414,171 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 60,930 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Company. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 204 shares. Shelton Capital accumulated 0.04% or 618 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Limited Com invested 0.05% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Blair William And Il stated it has 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Brown Advisory reported 9,318 shares stake. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 15,196 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.78% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Leavell Management Incorporated holds 13,687 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 560,731 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited owns 17,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Earnest Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 109 shares.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Busin (NYSE:IBM) by 7,318 shares to 51,779 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 33,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,342 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Se (NYSE:UHS).

