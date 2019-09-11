Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Declined; Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Trimmed Ross Stores (ROST) Holding by $348,750 as Valuation Rose

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 13,427 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 15,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $147. About 118,599 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $108.08. About 195,726 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 25,584 shares to 110,535 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 85,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $277.56M for 18.10 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWK) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I’m Passing On Investing In Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Today – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stanley Black & Decker: Attractively Valued Following Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “STANLEY Access Technologies Introduces New DuraFitâ„¢ Telescoping Automatic Door – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory stated it has 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 1.08M are owned by Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp. Nomura Asset accumulated 41,999 shares. Kings Point Management accumulated 26,819 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 12 shares. First Interstate State Bank holds 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 130 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 46,531 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 200,315 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Weitz Invest Mgmt reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa reported 0.59% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Scopus Asset LP holds 190,438 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Ellington Management Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Moreover, Century Cos has 0.15% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 1.05M shares.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.75 million for 27.86 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ross Stores Announces Operational Leadership Changes – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Q1 Earnings Preview: Lowe’s (LOW), Best Buy (BBY) & Ross Stores (ROST) – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here Are 3 Factors Shaping Ross Stores’ (ROST) Upside Story – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.