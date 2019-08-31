Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Trimmed Holding as Shares Declined; Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Stock Value Declined

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 3,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 174,480 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.76 million, down from 177,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.86. About 875,913 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 3,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 31,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 34,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 3.52M shares traded or 62.82% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 782 shares. Rivulet Limited Liability Corporation has invested 17.56% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 52 shares. Cibc Mkts accumulated 32,632 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 110,810 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 132,289 shares stake. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 4,232 shares. Pennsylvania holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 7,045 shares. Archon Partners Limited Liability Company reported 58,000 shares stake. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Gluskin Sheff And Assocs has invested 0.21% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 45,330 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Commerce stated it has 2.47M shares. Forte Capital Limited Liability Company Adv stated it has 33,257 shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,273 shares to 16,468 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $299.69 million for 16.44 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 8,309 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,000 shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,862 shares. Prudential Finance holds 163,228 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 34 shares. Bain Cap Public Equity Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,347 shares. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public has invested 0.03% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 1,470 were reported by Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Llc. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 8,933 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.05% stake. First Midwest Financial Bank Division reported 0.04% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Andra Ap stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.48M shares or 0.85% of the stock. Haverford Financial Services invested in 0.1% or 2,000 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank Trust reported 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).