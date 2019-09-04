Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Valuation Declined While Connors Investor Services Has Boosted by $1.24 Million Its Holding; Nike (NKE) Holder Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Increased Stake

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 6.36 million shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 9,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 71,770 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, up from 62,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 945,737 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv invested 1.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Smith Graham Communication Invest Advsr Lp accumulated 0.64% or 42,690 shares. Prelude Cap Management Llc owns 2,677 shares. Automobile Association reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 73,484 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 53,459 shares. Professional Advisory invested in 91,866 shares. Pointstate Lp has 498,800 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 37,872 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co invested in 7,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,744 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Daiwa Secs Group holds 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 14,109 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 190,528 shares. 4,880 are owned by Montecito Fincl Bank And.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Stanley Black & Decker Stock Is Having a Wild Year – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Plunged 16% Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Shareholders Booked A 58% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings by 20,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli (NYSE:LLY) by 4,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,014 shares, and cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Todd Gordon’s Nike Options Trade – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Camping World, Cleveland-Cliffs, Coupa, Dollar General, DuPont, Nike, Roku, StoneCo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Power of Nike’s Marketing Department – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schultze Spl Purp Acquisitio by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 72,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,657 shares, and cut its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.