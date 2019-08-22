Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) Shareholder Founders Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $427,000 as Valuation Were Volatile; Midas Management Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Lowered by $1.23 Million as Share Value Declined

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 17,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 61,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 79,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 1,710 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. JR SUB DEB 52 (NYSE:SWJ) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $128.1. About 3,055 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1,644 shares to 24,223 shares, valued at $28.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J M Smucker Co New (NYSE:SJM) by 22,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10,600 shares to 27,600 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Point Lc reported 2,887 shares stake. Davenport Limited Com owns 3,415 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 3,313 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs has 0.04% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 67,360 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Victory Inc owns 7,763 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested in 0% or 44,713 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Huntington Bancshares has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 4,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 250 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur Commerce has 0.65% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).