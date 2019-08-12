Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Shareholder Cornerstone Investment Partners Increased Position by $8.63 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Stake in Pvh (PVH) Lifted by $1.37 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 11,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 485,014 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.15 million, up from 473,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 1.10M shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $165; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – International Sales of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Hand PVH Earnings Beat; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 15/03/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER Men’s; 29/05/2018 – S&P: PVH Stable Outlook Reflects Good Cash Flow Generating Capabilities; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP – ANNOUNCED A 3-YR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND TO SUPPORT WATER STEWARDSHIP EFFORTS IN KEY SOURCING COMMUNITIES FOR PVH’S BUSINESSES

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 63,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 457,145 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25M, up from 393,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 534,265 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Limited owns 112,403 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Van Eck reported 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Jane Street Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,172 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 75,277 shares. 14,735 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 74,967 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Raymond James Na holds 1,692 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 7,335 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 42,980 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 131 are held by Smithfield. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 4,612 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Com owns 3,809 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 36,899 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $292.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 8,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,944 shares, and cut its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

