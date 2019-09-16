Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding Has Raised by Jane Street Group Llc; Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 140,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 2.05 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.22M, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $83.08. About 772,396 shares traded or 18.52% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Net $93.5M; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018; 30/05/2018 – LifeYield’s Taxficient Score Selected for Inclusion in LPL Financial’s Vendor Affinity Program

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 233.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 17,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 24,714 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $146.25. About 1.10M shares traded or 6.99% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stanley Black & Decker declares $0.69 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stanley Black & Decker: Not The Right Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Real Reason Stanley Black & Decker Stock Slumped 20.4% in October – The Motley Fool” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stanley Black & Decker declares $0.66 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stanley Black & Decker: A Top Of The Line Industrial Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hallmark Cap Management holds 8,518 shares. Saturna holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 113,414 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 32,616 shares. Tompkins Fincl holds 3,708 shares. Torray Llc holds 66,130 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 5,579 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Old Second Bank Of Aurora owns 21,634 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Colorado-based Cambiar Investors Limited Company has invested 0.77% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp owns 36,307 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab has invested 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Dynamic Advisor Solutions has invested 0.08% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd accumulated 40,404 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:EL) by 40,800 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DTN) by 37,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,359 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LPL Financial Welcomes Intermountain Financial Partners Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LPL Financial reports July activity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LPL Financial (LPLA) Reports Y/Y Rise in February Metrics – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial Provides Solutions to Make Acquisition and Monetization Easier – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2020 Women on Boards Recognizes LPL Financial for Its Board Diversity – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $135.81M for 12.59 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 182,700 shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $56.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Talend S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold LPLA shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 688,499 are held by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 31,947 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 55,672 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 10,810 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 31,800 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 14,516 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Company has invested 0.03% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Huntington Bankshares owns 1 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 430 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 11,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 4.14 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0.02% or 29,289 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 5,217 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 5,653 shares.