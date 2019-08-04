Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding Has Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc; Letko Brosseau & Associates Trimmed Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $336,609

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, down from 514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 1847.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 8,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 9,250 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $140.81. About 798,342 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 54,162 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $91.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 46,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.22M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “eBay Partners With Third-Party Logistics On Fulfillment – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon Wants All SMB Logistics Business, By Any Means Necessary – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Shareholders Booked A 58% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stanley Black & Decker Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 9,169 shares to 27,618 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 641,242 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).