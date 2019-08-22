Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) to pay $0.69 on Sep 17, 2019; L 3 Communications Holdings Has 4 Sentiment

L 3 Communications Holdings Inc (LLL) investors sentiment increased to 4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 3.67, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 4 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 1 cut down and sold equity positions in L 3 Communications Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 170,634 shares, up from 23,221 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding L 3 Communications Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) is expected to pay $0.69 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:SWK) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.69 dividend. Stanley Black & Decker Inc’s current price of $138.49 translates into 0.50% yield. Stanley Black & Decker Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $138.49. About 827,757 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth reported 197 shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 246,513 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Westpac invested in 10,773 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 839 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 2,084 shares. Haverford Tru reported 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Torray Ltd invested in 66,130 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Toth Advisory reported 0% stake. Wms Partners Ltd Liability reported 1,565 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Inc reported 0.15% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 630,531 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 15,172 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg reported 0.07% stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.50’s average target is 7.23% above currents $138.49 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Friday, June 21 with “Sell”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. provides tools and storage, commercial electronic security, and engineered fastening systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.02 billion. The Company’s Tools & Storage segment provides corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staples, and anchors; lawn and garden products comprising trimmers, mowers, edgers, and related accessories; home products, such as vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; power tool accessories that include drill and router bits, abrasives, and saw blades; measuring, leveling, and layout tools; planes, hammers, demolition tools, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; and storage products, such as tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage products. It has a 31.2 P/E ratio. The company's Security segment offers alarm monitoring, video surveillance, fire alarm monitoring, systems integration, and system maintenance services; markets asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; sells automatic doors, commercial hardware, locking mechanisms, electronic keyless entry systems, keying systems, and tubular and mortise door locksets.

Stanley holds 0.27% of its portfolio in L3 Technologies, Inc. for 5,461 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp owns 76,628 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Research & Management Co. has 0.03% invested in the company for 500 shares. The California-based West Oak Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 77 shares.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $245.17. About 1.05M shares traded or 57.37% up from the average. L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LLL News: 01/05/2018 – L3 Technologies 1Q Net $203M; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181272: American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VI, LP; L3 Technologies, Inc; 16/05/2018 – L3 Technologies Wins $391.8 Million U.S. Army Contract; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates L3 Technologies’ Sr. Unsecured Debt Issuance ‘BBB-‘; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 26/04/2018 – L3 Technologies: Heitkamp to Succeed Kevin L. Weiss on May 21; 26/04/2018 – L3 Appoints Melanie Heitkamp as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/05/2018 – L3 Appoints Rita S. Lane to Its Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES UNIT AND FIVE OTHER COMPANIES SHARE $25.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT