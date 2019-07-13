Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Rose While Legacy Private Trust Has Decreased Its Position; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Upped Stake in Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) by $338,200

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 07/05/2018 – Retail: Is the beauty industry `Amazon-proof’?; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year; 15/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Media companies score as the Supreme Court allows legal sports gambling Plus, Amazon makes a move to increase diversity on its board; Lyft claims 35 percent of the U.S. ride-share market; and inside NYC’s crypto conference; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 2,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,303 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 17,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $147.15. About 919,114 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Stanley Black & Decker Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stanley Black & Decker: There Are Concerns, But Potential For Upside Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $71,212 activity.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 637,522 shares to 645,278 shares, valued at $52.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 9,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SWK’s profit will be $387.92M for 14.37 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Company Inc accumulated 4,824 shares. Bokf Na holds 16,687 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Burney holds 0.07% or 8,689 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund has invested 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 3,000 are owned by Wheatland Advsrs Inc. Cleararc Capital reported 3,697 shares. Yhb Investment Inc has 18,776 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 582,660 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 2,799 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,917 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advsrs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Murphy Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 2,839 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 1,451 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 14,265 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hartford Fin Management owns 2,766 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Layoffs hit Amazon gaming unit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Mistake Is Shopify’s Gain – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northrock Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 280 are held by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Hartford Mngmt accumulated 2.48% or 48,875 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt invested in 10,040 shares. West Oak Cap Limited, a California-based fund reported 1,450 shares. Iberiabank stated it has 5,323 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Oak Associate Limited Oh has invested 5.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,082 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 470,991 shares. 17,023 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Dupont Capital Management Corp has 50,190 shares. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 621 shares. Connecticut-based Night Owl Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 9.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 824 are owned by Grassi Inv Mgmt.