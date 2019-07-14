Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Shareholder Legacy Private Trust Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Increased Flex LTD (FLEX) Stake

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 2,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,303 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 17,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $147.15. About 919,114 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 61,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 402,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 341,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 3.35M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 09/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Flex, Ltd. (FLEX); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 22/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems to Develop Missile Warning System for Aircraft; 18/04/2018 – Fitness Powerhouses Muscle & Fitness and FLEX Magazine are Merging; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Synthes, Inc.- Flex Arm Product Usage: The Synthes Flex Arm is a component of the Synthes Minimally Invasive Su; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGC) by 5,918 shares to 16,580 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,436 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SWK’s profit will be $387.92M for 14.37 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mngmt stated it has 16,566 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bokf Na invested in 16,687 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Co invested 0.08% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Keybank Association Oh holds 8,933 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.41% or 86,610 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Services Inc reported 71,770 shares. Davenport And Co Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 5,586 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 9,988 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.2% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Ashfield Capital Prtnrs, a California-based fund reported 33,367 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Endurance Wealth holds 0.13% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 19,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% or 313,160 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $71,212 activity.

