Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Boosted Position by $8.63 Million; Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.71 Million

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 65.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 38,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 19,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 57,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 1.64 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 63,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 457,145 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25 million, up from 393,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 876,514 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 10,781 shares to 782,924 shares, valued at $85.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,009 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management reported 835,461 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.07% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 1.79M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd accumulated 2,173 shares. New South Mgmt holds 2.17% or 552,047 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 171,279 shares. Oarsman Capital owns 17,181 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Company reported 193,421 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Argent Tru Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Amer Century Companies holds 0.15% or 1.05M shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,823 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Shell Asset, Netherlands-based fund reported 9,613 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 253,853 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems.

