Stanley Black & Deck. (SWK) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Lowered Position by $12.94 Million; Dillon & Associates Decreased Its Stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by $591,480

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Deck. (SWK) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 95,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 2.57M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $350.45M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Deck. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 433,663 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 1.66M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,691 shares to 42,023 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $569.05 million for 14.56 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.09M shares to 4.33 million shares, valued at $454.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 636,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $302.12M for 15.81 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.