Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) Shareholder Founders Capital Management Lowered Position by $427,000; Destination Wealth Management Lifted Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $331,683

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 17,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 61,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 79,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 14,579 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. JR SUB DEB 52 (NYSE:SWJ) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 5,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 251,696 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, up from 245,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Bid for Qualcomm, Ending Monthslong Maneuvering; 12/03/2018 – In Letter, CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE ON COMPANY’S INVESTOR RELATIONS WEBSITE; 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE RECONVENED ON THURSDAY, APRIL 5, 2018 AT 8:00 A.M. PACIFIC TIME; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,063 shares to 23,183 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

