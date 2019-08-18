Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Forms $133.82 Double Top; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inchares (XENE) Sellers Decreased By 7.3% Their Shorts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inchares (NASDAQ:XENE) had a decrease of 7.3% in short interest. XENE’s SI was 492,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.3% from 531,400 shares previously. With 87,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inchares (NASDAQ:XENE)’s short sellers to cover XENE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 43,608 shares traded. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has risen 4.57% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical XENE News: 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 13/03/2018 – Dr. Ernesto Aycardi Joins Xenon Pharmaceuticals as Chief Medical Officer; 15/05/2018 – Xenon Presents XEN901 Phase 1 Clinical Update and Supporting Pre-clinical Data at 14th Eilat Conference; 15/05/2018 – Xenon Presents Positive XEN1101 TMS Pharmacodynamic Phase 1 Data at 14th Eilat Conference; 07/03/2018 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update; 08/05/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.21; 07/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals FY17 Loss/Shr $1.72; 08/05/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 2.7% Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals; 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) formed double top with $144.53 target or 8.00% above today's $133.82 share price. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) has $20.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $133.82. About 895,444 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company has market cap of $225.77 million. The firm uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.50’s average target is 10.97% above currents $133.82 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Sell”. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $306.52M for 16.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.