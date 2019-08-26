Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Forms $131.10 Double Top; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.50’s average target is 13.27% above currents $131.1 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 18. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. See Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Nomura New Target: $160.0000 163.0000

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $157.0000 154.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $162.0000 161.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $140 Initiate

17/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $167.0000 163.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $155.0000 157.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $149.0000 162.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $122 New Target: $148 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $135 New Target: $145 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) formed double top with $142.90 target or 9.00% above today’s $131.10 share price. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) has $19.89B valuation. The stock decreased 5.47% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $131.1. About 1.46 million shares traded or 48.73% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Stanley Black & Decker Looks Like a Good Long-Term Value Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Shareholders Booked A 58% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. provides tools and storage, commercial electronic security, and engineered fastening systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.89 billion. The Company’s Tools & Storage segment provides corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staples, and anchors; lawn and garden products comprising trimmers, mowers, edgers, and related accessories; home products, such as vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; power tool accessories that include drill and router bits, abrasives, and saw blades; measuring, leveling, and layout tools; planes, hammers, demolition tools, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; and storage products, such as tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage products. It has a 29.53 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Security segment offers alarm monitoring, video surveillance, fire alarm monitoring, systems integration, and system maintenance services; markets asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; sells automatic doors, commercial hardware, locking mechanisms, electronic keyless entry systems, keying systems, and tubular and mortise door locksets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson owns 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 6,750 shares. Adage Prtn Group Inc Limited Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Ironwood Financial Llc has invested 0.29% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Saturna Cap Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 113,244 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 12,643 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Avalon Global Asset Mgmt has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has 0.03% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Hightower Advisors Ltd Com invested in 18,606 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Cypress Capital Mgmt holds 10,340 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 0.06% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 19,451 shares. 15,120 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Daiwa Securities Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc stated it has 18,770 shares. First Mercantile holds 8,892 shares.

