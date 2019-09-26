Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Analysts See $2.03 EPS; 2 Analysts Covering Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $2.03 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.40% from last quarter’s $2.08 EPS. SWK’s profit would be $308.04M giving it 17.53 P/E if the $2.03 EPS is correct. After having $2.66 EPS previously, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s analysts see -23.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.91% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $142.32. About 997,564 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eastman Chemical has $94 highest and $8000 lowest target. $86.33’s average target is 18.80% above currents $72.67 stock price. Eastman Chemical had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 15. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $94 target in Friday, April 12 report. See Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) latest ratings:

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. provides tools and storage, commercial electronic security, and engineered fastening systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.60 billion. The Company’s Tools & Storage segment provides corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staples, and anchors; lawn and garden products comprising trimmers, mowers, edgers, and related accessories; home products, such as vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; power tool accessories that include drill and router bits, abrasives, and saw blades; measuring, leveling, and layout tools; planes, hammers, demolition tools, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; and storage products, such as tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage products. It has a 32.06 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Security segment offers alarm monitoring, video surveillance, fire alarm monitoring, systems integration, and system maintenance services; markets asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; sells automatic doors, commercial hardware, locking mechanisms, electronic keyless entry systems, keying systems, and tubular and mortise door locksets.

Among 3 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.25’s average target is 4.17% above currents $142.32 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $148 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.96 billion. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 11.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets.

