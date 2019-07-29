Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder Ci Investments Trimmed Stake by $3.58 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Crosslink Capital Has Raised Holding in Tableau Software (DATA) by $2.45 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.14. About 2.17M shares traded or 16.69% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04 million, down from 114,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $152.4. About 781,553 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I3 Verticals Inc by 50,418 shares to 383,804 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 70,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,214 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.27% or 4,641 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% or 19,662 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 46 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 15,423 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 316,978 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Maryland Mgmt holds 88,543 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 66 shares or 0% of the stock. Caxton Limited Partnership accumulated 3,472 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hmi Lc has 19.64% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Numerixs Invest Technology invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 238,725 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 557 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 299 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison Inc has 2,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 438,488 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 111,559 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 100 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc holds 193,421 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 637 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.1% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Limited Liability reported 182,025 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.05% or 33,000 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prtn Ltd has invested 2.77% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 0.23% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Pzena Inv Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.79% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Sanders Capital Ltd holds 747,288 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 987,910 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $70.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 323,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $306.53 million for 18.86 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.