Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Share Value Declined While Global Thematic Partners Has Cut Position by $357,272; Copeland Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Intl Flavors And Fragrances (IFF)

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 2,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 340,162 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.32 million, down from 342,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $136.16. About 113,929 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors And Fragrances (IFF) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 38,708 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 33,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors And Fragrances for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.28. About 120,505 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 35,718 shares to 34,441 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick And Co (NYSE:MKC) by 23,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,555 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division reported 37 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 0.08% or 480,206 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 7,559 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 404,719 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 23,500 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 3,633 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Llc has invested 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 3,646 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 22,785 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 500 shares. 36 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation reported 8,459 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs stated it has 171,296 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 23,825 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 8,427 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $3.82 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) has invested 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.11% or 10,564 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 46,531 are held by First Advsr L P. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 171,279 shares. Prudential has invested 0.04% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 3,310 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation holds 0.06% or 116,331 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,637 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank holds 1,980 shares.

