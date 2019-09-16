Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Share Price Declined While Robecosam Ag Lowered Position by $988,130; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Boosted Its Stoneridge (SRI) Position by $3.53 Million

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 6,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 41,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88 million, down from 47,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $146.25. About 1.10 million shares traded or 6.99% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 48.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 113,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The hedge fund held 346,559 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.93M, up from 232,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 175,790 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.03M for 18.01 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

