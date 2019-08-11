Stanley Black & Decker (Put) (SWK) Stock Declined While Millennium Management Lowered Its Position; Cookson Peirce & Co Cut Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $1.48 Million as Market Value Declined

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 9,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 147,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31M, down from 156,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 5.29M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Put) (SWK) by 92.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 294,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The hedge fund held 25,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 319,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 534,265 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 4.16M shares to 4.41 million shares, valued at $173.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 404,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $306.52M for 16.99 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Sumitomo Life holds 17,242 shares. Stack Fincl Management Inc holds 137,136 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 6,755 shares. Stoneridge owns 13,663 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 22,678 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 661,170 shares. Michigan-based Ww Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 2,800 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.99% or 18,854 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Citizens Bancorp & Tru has 0.05% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Glob Thematic Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 340,162 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Llc reported 582,660 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 154,977 shares. Ariel Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 644,982 shares.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator Announces Second-Annual Class – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Shareholders Booked A 58% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church And Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,490 shares to 239,780 shares, valued at $17.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 15,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Natl Insurance Tx invested 0.53% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). United Automobile Association has invested 0.35% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Utd Retail Bank reported 0.3% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 139,578 shares. St Johns Mngmt Communications Limited Liability Company reported 5,271 shares. Cypress Cap Group reported 38,490 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 5.36 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 200,025 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 46,628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.24% or 1.74M shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 0.01% or 371 shares in its portfolio. Whale Rock Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 875,956 shares. Mackenzie owns 519,006 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 392,153 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Scott & Selber Inc, Texas-based fund reported 12,254 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.32 million activity. $815,800 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. 114 shares valued at $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $1.59 million were sold by Benioff Marc. Weaver Amy E also sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. $32,216 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15.