Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Valuation Declined While Stifel Financial Has Upped Stake; Capital One Finl (Put) (COF) Holder Argentiere Capital Ag Increased Stake

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 68,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 466,056 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.14M, up from 397,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $131.1. About 1.46 million shares traded or 48.73% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.17M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp

