Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder New South Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $597,456; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Increased Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position by $399,000 as Market Valuation Rose

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 556,196 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.43M, up from 552,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $147.81. About 208,734 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 73,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 62,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 3.21M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 11,118 shares to 146,232 shares, valued at $27.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWR) by 25,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,510 shares, and cut its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Amica Retiree Medical holds 720 shares. 17,347 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Bokf Na invested in 19,623 shares. Df Dent And owns 2,010 shares. Brown Advisory holds 14,155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,497 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 258,319 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,816 shares. 7,600 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Davy Asset Management reported 11,224 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 339,209 shares to 4.08M shares, valued at $292.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls International Plc by 85,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,206 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 13,071 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Duncker Streett Incorporated reported 2,211 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 1.03M are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement. The United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Llp has invested 2.85% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The Washington-based Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hm Payson accumulated 168 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 4.25 million shares. Sigma Planning invested in 12,243 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Principal Fincl Gp holds 1.35M shares. Legacy Cap Ptnrs holds 16,967 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Davenport & Com Lc has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ci Invs has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 99,700 shares.