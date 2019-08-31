Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Cut Stake by $597,856 as Share Price Declined; Blb&B Advisors Cut Its Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Position by $312,200 as Shares Declined

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 4,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 11,114 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 15,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.86. About 875,913 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 31,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 193,222 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 224,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 571,076 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 08/05/2018 – Mueller Water Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.4% Position in Mueller Water; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 62,790 shares to 541,991 shares, valued at $41.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 9,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. â€“ MWA – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stephen C. Van Arsdell Appointed to Mueller Water Products’ Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mueller Water Products Holds Promise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 87,100 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 33,000 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Whittier Trust Co reported 15,749 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Lc has 0.46% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 4.70M shares. 57,257 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 2.35M shares. Stifel reported 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Millennium Management Ltd Co invested in 0% or 267,685 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc owns 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 13,486 shares. First City Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.12% or 16,300 shares. Qci Asset Incorporated New York holds 0.01% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 1.48 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 31,390 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 116,623 shares. Blb&B Advisors Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 1,942 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.06% or 3,045 shares. D E Shaw Company stated it has 16,859 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 10,612 were reported by Nomura Holdg. Canandaigua Natl Bank & Tru Communications holds 0.06% or 2,117 shares in its portfolio. 3,566 are held by National Asset. State Street holds 7.40 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mercer Advisers invested in 300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Andra Ap owns 0.08% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 19,000 shares. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 5,126 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 37,872 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 637 shares stake.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $299.69M for 16.44 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.