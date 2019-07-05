Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Stake Held by Buckingham Capital Management Inc; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Rose While Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Decreased Position

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 2,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, down from 27,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $164.85. About 1.44 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 3,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,443 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $146.4. About 315,329 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $12.12 million activity. 3,803 shares valued at $509,766 were sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. On Friday, February 8 the insider Black Maria sold $236,629. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was made by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. The insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $3.26M. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of stock.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 10,807 shares to 120,693 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chem (NYSE:APD) by 30,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $485.42 million for 36.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,366 shares. Moreover, Salem Cap Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,700 shares. Penbrook Management invested in 7,628 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Northstar Investment Limited Liability invested in 99,435 shares. Moreover, Pnc Finance Svcs Gru Inc has 0.35% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2.19M shares. Sigma Invest Counselors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cambridge Inv Advisors has 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 36,235 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advsrs Limited Liability reported 18,900 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). King Luther Capital has invested 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Paragon Mgmt Llc stated it has 200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Inc reported 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Accredited Investors holds 1.68% or 52,341 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund accumulated 0.3% or 8,661 shares. Culbertson A N And invested in 1.29% or 28,021 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 118 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0.12% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Df Dent & Incorporated accumulated 2,010 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 3,310 shares. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Corp has 0.16% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 15,843 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 29,829 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Mgmt LP owns 45,862 shares. The California-based Whittier Trust Company has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Hanson Mcclain has 1,451 shares. 566,809 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 7,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited has 1,704 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 705,864 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $71,212 activity.