Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Decreased Its Holding by $1.46 Million as Stock Declined; As Verint Systems (VRNT) Shares Declined, Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Verint Systems (VRNT) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 85,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 434,853 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.39M, down from 519,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Verint Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 479,742 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 10,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 127,726 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.45M, down from 137,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 1.16 million shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.03 million for 17.38 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 4 shares. Franklin accumulated 0.11% or 1.46M shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has 0.02% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Benedict Fincl Inc reported 8,217 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd holds 0% or 4,553 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 1.73 million shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 21,291 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Invest Management holds 0% or 7,308 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie invested in 0.01% or 18,185 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 24,684 shares. Stack Incorporated accumulated 133,119 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors stated it has 0.08% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 73,213 are owned by Calamos Advsrs Ltd. Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 23,818 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 4,684 shares to 15,276 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 18,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 86,200 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 341,035 were accumulated by Invesco. Ameriprise accumulated 1.44M shares. Zacks Inv Management reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Principal Grp, a Iowa-based fund reported 31,672 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Limited invested in 31,920 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset reported 406,399 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 5,299 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 89,379 shares. Bluestein R H stated it has 0.03% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Glenmede Tru Na reported 695,480 shares.