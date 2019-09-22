Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder Pzena Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.56 Million; As Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Decreased Its Position

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 17,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $347.84 million, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 1.16 million shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 51.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 221,815 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 456,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 13.08 million shares traded or 62.32% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 621,135 shares to 3.64 million shares, valued at $171.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) by 248,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “STANLEY Security Showcases Industry-Leading Solutions at 2019 Global Security Exchange – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Passing On Investing In Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Today – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWK) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.03 million for 17.38 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 32,076 shares to 278,659 shares, valued at $34.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 654,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMUS).

