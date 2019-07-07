Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Shareholder Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Increased Its Position by $1.63 Million as Market Value Rose; As Oneok New (OKE) Stock Price Rose, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $6.30 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 91,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 232,339 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, down from 323,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 1.29 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 257.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 12,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,667 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 4,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 515,765 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 S&P 500 Stocks Ready to Break Out – Investorplace.com” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stanley Black & Decker Comes Back With A Stronger Report – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Political Risks Could Subdue Stanley Black & Decker – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2018.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 20,682 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $68.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,086 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $71,212 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 6,755 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). King Luther stated it has 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 14,478 shares. Cullinan Associate accumulated 24,620 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 0.02% or 1,510 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Com invested 0.11% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Tompkins Corporation reported 427 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Communication owns 13,408 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. M&R Cap owns 182 shares. Weiss Multi owns 17,766 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 4 shares. Wms Partners Llc reported 1,565 shares.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 23,815 shares to 143,895 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 130,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ONEOK to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.