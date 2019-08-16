Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Price Declined While Cornerstone Investment Partners Boosted Position; As Graco (GGG) Stock Price Declined, Fiera Capital Upped Its Stake

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 321,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 10.74 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531.66M, up from 10.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 362,150 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 63,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 457,145 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25M, up from 393,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.83. About 581,578 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,462 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares And Tru invested in 0.06% or 2,117 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.1% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.76% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). M&R Mngmt holds 182 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 57,438 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation accumulated 116,331 shares. Haverford owns 2,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Amer Intl Grp holds 63,405 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Estabrook Mgmt holds 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 441 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Management has invested 0.33% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 39,838 shares. 698,269 were reported by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.14% or 9,265 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.05% or 16,687 shares in its portfolio.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 174,229 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $109.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,828 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 24,869 shares to 606,007 shares, valued at $57.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 67,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,335 shares, and cut its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Neuberger Berman Grp Llc invested in 2.08M shares. Moreover, Regal Inv Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.02% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Gateway Advisers Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). 20,667 were reported by Amp Cap. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 18,566 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability holds 87,901 shares. 2,165 are held by Ima Wealth Inc. The Washington-based Perkins Coie Trust Commerce has invested 2.39% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Endurance Wealth reported 845 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 25,598 shares. Prelude Limited Com invested in 166 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 1.26M shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).