Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Lowered by $2.15 Million Its Holding

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $249.16. About 536,060 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 273,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 3.48 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474.26M, down from 3.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $134.16. About 570,527 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Yhb Investment Advsr has invested 1.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Qs Invsts Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 10,662 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 1,267 shares. Fin Counselors owns 3,014 shares. Korea Invest Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 20,758 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt owns 3,015 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated invested 3.63% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Bancshares Of Omaha invested in 0.39% or 23,033 shares. 952 were reported by Amer Asset Mngmt. Hilltop Holdings Inc owns 3,651 shares. Tower Bridge stated it has 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Acadian Asset Ltd Company reported 0% stake. 123 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. 391,458 are owned by Everett Harris Ca.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $306.52M for 16.60 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

