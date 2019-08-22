Stanley Black & Deck. (SWK) Holder Fiduciary Management Cut Holding as Shares Declined; As Amgen Com (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Sawgrass Asset Management Upped Stake by $1.44 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Deck. (SWK) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 95,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 2.57M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $350.45M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Deck. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 79,184 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 7,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 339,846 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.56 million, up from 332,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.55. About 233,275 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance" on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Here's Why Amgen Stock is Outperforming Its Industry Of Late – Nasdaq" published on August 13, 2019

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 510,555 shares to 6.52M shares, valued at $372.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Corp.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $306.52M for 17.27 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

