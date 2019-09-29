Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lowered Stake as Stock Declined; As American Express Co Com (AXP) Stock Rose, Kempen Capital Management Has Upped by $419,676 Its Stake

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 57.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 53,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 39,373 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, down from 92,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $143.09. About 601,341 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 3,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 15,361 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 11,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.91 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 11,000 shares to 95,520 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc Com (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,900 shares, and cut its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc Com.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Of The Most Used Business Credit Cards – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Jobs Report, Fed’s Powell Help Boost S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baxter Bros invested 0.42% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 8,094 are owned by Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc. Evanson Asset Limited stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Comm National Bank holds 0.19% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 138,631 shares. Acropolis Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 10,464 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gru reported 8,953 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Llc holds 6,805 shares. Howe Rusling holds 77 shares. St Johns Investment Management Ltd owns 10,918 shares. L S Advisors owns 67,935 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 40,527 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Tctc Lc holds 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 9,788 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership owns 68,690 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 154,978 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Sky Investment Ltd reported 51,878 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,284 shares to 191,674 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Esg Optimized.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable LP owns 4,136 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Davis accumulated 42,798 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 1,860 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc accumulated 1,704 shares or 0% of the stock. Cutter And Brokerage accumulated 1,670 shares. Phocas Finance has 530 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Management Comm (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 2,046 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Com holds 0.77% or 204,373 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 679,205 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.35% or 40,404 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Management Incorporated reported 8,518 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 6,819 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Murphy Capital holds 0.06% or 2,800 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 3,160 shares.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “STANLEY Security Showcases Industry-Leading Solutions at 2019 Global Security Exchange – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stanley Black & Decker declares $0.66 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Stanley Black & Decker Looks Like a Good Long-Term Value Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Snap-On Stock Surged 14.2% in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 11, 2019.