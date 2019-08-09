Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) Shareholder Founders Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $427,000 as Share Value Were Volatile; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Martin Currie LTD Has Lifted Its Position by $307,940

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 173 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 3,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1825.94. About 266,924 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders an evaluation of the Postal Service following his criticism of Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 17,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 61,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 79,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. It closed at $25.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,580 shares to 14,979 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. JR SUB DEB 52 (NYSE:SWJ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SJW Group And Connecticut Water Service, Inc. To Combine In All-Stock Transaction To Create Leading Water Utility Company – PR Newswire” on March 15, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Baby Bonds Paying Over 5.5% – Investorplace.com” published on May 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “All-Time Stock Highs: Why Modest Risk-Renting Will Outshine Extreme Risk-Taking – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. JR SUB DEB 52 (NYSE:SWJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Here’s What Will Cause The Next Recession – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Baby Bonds Paying 5%-Plus – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 25, 2018.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 29,113 shares to 14,581 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,497 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

