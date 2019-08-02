Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Shares Declined While New South Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Aqr Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Nanostring Technologies (NSTG)

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 704.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 112,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The hedge fund held 128,098 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 15,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 375,815 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG)

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 15,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 552,047 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.17 million, up from 536,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $140.86. About 304,854 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why NanoString Technologies Stock Soared 104.7% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NanoString and Abcam Enter Commercial Partnership to Provide Expanded Menu of Antibodies for GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $43.35 million activity. Shares for $112,834 were sold by ALLEN MARY TEDD.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Capital Llp owns 750,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Assocs holds 567 shares. Point72 Asset LP invested in 0.02% or 216,073 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 360,000 shares. Strs Ohio holds 26,600 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Company invested in 8,921 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 40,330 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company accumulated 6,766 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 45,717 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% or 8,514 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 3,481 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 96,942 shares. Secor Advsrs LP reported 37,347 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 9,298 shares. Cadian Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 565,000 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 340,825 shares to 70,099 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 78,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,016 shares, and cut its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) by 35,967 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $146.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 519,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 22,024 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 2.29M shares. State Street holds 0.08% or 7.40M shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holding Inc reported 10,612 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 15,843 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 59,209 shares. Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Fosun Limited reported 1,820 shares stake. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 13,427 shares. Pennsylvania holds 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 920 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has 3,310 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.41% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 16,375 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Coastline Tru holds 17,465 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.